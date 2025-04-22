Head: Mint Quick Edit | Stock market recovery: Are bulls stirring?
Summary
- Indian stock market indices have seen notable gains over the past week, with foreign investors back in action. Several factors may explain this, although global uncertainty could yet dampen spirits.
It’s almost as if bulls have begun to stir again. Stock indices in India have seen five straight sessions of gains. The BSE Sensex closed 1.1% higher at 79,408.5 on Monday, a 9%-odd recovery from its recent low, although it’s still around 7.2% below its late-September peak.