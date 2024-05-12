Stock market indices say little about economic growth
Summary
- Stock index movements reflect the health of listed companies. But extending the explanatory power of index movements to cover the growth prospects of an economy is inadvisable.
Stock markets are an enigma from which there is little escape. At times, it seems as if the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have become synonymous with everything that is happening in the country, including events that transcend the economy. High readings of the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) are routinely interpreted as a sign that the economy is buoyant, and this leads to stock-index gains.