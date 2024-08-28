Opinion
Are you a smart investor? Time for a reality check.
Summary
- We have a tendency to attribute investment success to our skills and failure to risks and factors beyond our control. It’s a natural bias that boosts our self-esteem as investors and helps us persevere. But this is a game of both luck and skill, and those who resist biases are likelier to win.
If you are an average investor in the Indian stock market, I am sure you must be feeling pretty smart just now. After all, in the past year, the Nifty 50 is up around 30%, the NSE 500 40% and the Smallcap Index a whopping 60% plus.
