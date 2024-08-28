Are you a smart investor? Time for a reality check.

Now let us go back some 20 months to the beginning of 2023. Would you have felt as smart then? To recap, in 2022, the Nifty returned 4%, about half the typical fixed deposit rate; the Smallcap index was down, and if you had invested in Nasdaq exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other funds launched with much fanfare in 2021, you would be staring at a 40% loss. Same if you had bought crypto assets or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the 2021 boom.