Devina Mehra: Six investment rules that help grow wealth but are not complex
Too many Indians reach retirement only to realise their money hasn’t worked hard enough for them. Yet, building real wealth isn’t about chasing fads or knowing it all—it comes down to six simple investing rules that can quietly turn modest savings into a life-changing corpus.
A couple of months ago, I was addressing the employees of a large, old company, and the organisers told me that some of the employees now nearing retirement age had never invested in anything other than fixed deposits, their provident fund and tax-saving schemes.