Devina Mehra: Six investment rules that help grow wealth but are not complex

Three, don’t be at either end of the risk spectrum. If you have everything in bank fixed deposits, for instance, and you invest ₹1 lakh every year, in 30 years you will have something like ₹75 lakh. But if you have invested in, say, a multi-asset portfolio, even with a 9-9.5% compounding, you’ll have maybe ₹1.7 crore. If you have a little more equity allocation and it compounds at 12-12.5%, you will end up with ₹3 crore. That is a difference of four times! That is why it makes sense to make careful asset allocations, but not be at the extreme ends of the risk spectrum. Don’t go from zero equity allocation to dabbling with derivative day-trading or crypto trading.