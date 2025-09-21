Stock market danger: The myth of buoyancy has turned it into a hamster wheel
The Indian stock market’s buoyancy is a myth with multiple holes. Not only could it be masking a deeper crisis in household savings, but the government may also have a pressing reason to keep capital markets in perpetual motion.
A recent research report from a prominent Mumbai brokerage house has shocked Indian capital markets by lifting the veil over the Indian stock market’s non-performance. But in doing so, the report also inadvertently focuses the arc-lights on two other consequential issues: the crisis in India’s savings economy and a need to understand the government’s pressing need to perpetuate the myth of a buoyant stock market.