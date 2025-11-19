Devina Mehra: It should surprise nobody that every market participant is driven by incentives
Investors must remember that behind almost every ‘buy’ call or stock recommendation lies a motive. This applies across the equity market, whether or not we know the specific incentives of participants. But then, everyone is guided by self-interest, including retail investors and speculators.
Charlie Munger famously said, ‘Show me the incentives and I’ll show you the outcome’. After my last column , ‘The Great IPO Rush: Never go by the big names that have invested’, where I explained why big institutional names invest in some crazily-priced initial public offerings (IPOs), people asked me about other incentive-driven behaviour by financial market participants.