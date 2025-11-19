There is also another incentive at work before and after an IPO. Any investor, institutional included, who has invested in a company either at the venture capital or IPO stage has a vested interest in keeping the price high, as a fall in price hurts their own net asset value. That could be a possible reason for their investing in subsequent rounds or buying stock in the secondary market. I have already written about the incentives for asset management companies to launch thematic funds near the peak of that theme’s cycle.