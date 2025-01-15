Opinion
Here’s how the government could offer India’s stock market some relief
Summary
- As the long slide in Indian stock indices since September persists, the Centre should step up economic reforms and adopt measures aimed at lending the market greater allocative efficiency. Perhaps divestment could be resumed.
Gone are those simpler times when a finance minister of the country could tell Parliament, as Manmohan Singh had in 1992, that he does not lose sleep over stock markets.
