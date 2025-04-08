Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Monday’s market mayhem was no surprise
Summary
- Stock market indices crashed after a weekend of indigestion caused by the shock of Trump’s tariffs. It reflects near-term jitters as well as long-term anxiety over America’s role in the world.
Stock markets crashed on Monday as economic anxiety grew in the wake of America’s tariff blitzkrieg. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tanked 13%, Japan’s Nikkei lost 8%, Europe’s Stoxx 600 was down 5% and India’s BSE Sensex closed almost 3% lower.
