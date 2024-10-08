Don’t overlook the downside of India’s retail investment boom
Summary
- There are many reasons to worry about the frenzy of investing seen in recent years. An economic dependence on the wealth effect of swelling stock portfolios, worsening inequality and asset-liability gaps in banking are a few.
It’s widely recognized that in the last few years, Indian individuals and households have been betting big on stock investments, but how significant this trend is remains a question that hasn’t been answered well. In a recent research note, economists Nikhil Gupta and Tanisha Ladha of stock brokerage Motilal Oswal share interesting data.