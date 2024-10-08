Don’t overlook the downside of India’s retail investment boom

The trouble is that individuals have been losing big money in F&O trading while financial institutions have profited. As a Sebi study released in September noted: “The proprietary traders earned about ₹33,000 crore of gross profits (i.e. trading profits before accounting for transaction costs) in F&O segment in 2023-24, followed by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who earned about ₹28,000 crore in gross profits. Against this, Individuals and others incurred a loss of over ₹61,000 crore." So, money lost by individuals was the money that institutions made.