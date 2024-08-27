Stock prices could slide but don’t expect it to happen one fine day
Summary
- The few retail investors who recall equity market crashes of the past tend to forget that even a quick recovery could be followed by a slow and prolonged slump. Nobody should say they weren’t warned.
Individual investors in India have taken to the stock market like never before. Recent data shared by the National Stock Exchange tells us that our registered investor base, as measured through unique permanent account numbers (PANs), crossed 100 million on 8 August.