Stock rally: India’s youth bulge could support higher valuations

As bursts of exuberance can lead to asset inflation on stock exchanges, typically fed by a central bank’s easy-money policy to tide over a crisis, whether stock prices have gone too high is a question that attends every market rally. With shares afloat on the ebb and flow of demand and supply, prices can go up and down in a wide range. It is for would-be buyers to judge what they think the apt price for any share is. For easy comparison, it helps to standardize the quoted figures. Since the basic point of buying a slice of a company is to get a sliver of what its business earns, a good way to size up a share on value-for-money is to look at what must be paid for every rupee earned by that share. This is captured by the share’s price-earnings (PE) ratio. If this ratio works out to 25, it means an investor is being asked for ₹25 per rupee earned by each share in the last fiscal year (i.e. if it’s a ‘trailing’ ratio). In a fast expanding economy, businesses usually aim to increase revenues and profits quickly. Listed firms that show steeper upward curves tend to have higher PE ratios, with buyers rushing in well ahead of profit upswells. Chances of distant jackpots to be hit also explain marvels like triple-digit PE ratios. Of course, frequent bets placed on yet-to-profit startups means infinite ratios don’t deter investors either. In India, as elsewhere, high risks for high returns account for much market participation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}