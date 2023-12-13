Stock trek: Valuations are going where nobody has gone before
Summary
- Venturing boldly forth into the unknown can be exciting but retail investors must invest carefully rather than putting all the eggs in one basket. Spreading investments across different categories of stocks and avenues still remains the best game in town.
Markets discount possibilities, and when these possibilities change, the direction of the market also tends to change, something that seems to have happened to the Indian stock market since end October. The BSE Sensex, India’s premier stock market index, has risen by around 9% since end-October, fighting with the 70,000 level on 12 December.