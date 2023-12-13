Stock trek: Valuations are going where nobody has gone before

The yield on the 10-year US treasury stood at 4.95% as on 25 October. It has since fallen to 4.24% as of 11 December. So, what’s the bond market discounting for? It feels that inflation in the US is more or less under control and that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates sooner rather than later. Discounting this possibility, the returns on US Treasury bonds have been falling. Between the Fed cutting interest rates and bond yields falling, interest rates through the US financial system and much of the Western world are likely to fall. This has led FIIs to look for higher returns and invest in Indian stocks as part of that process.