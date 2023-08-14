Stone age myths about gender roles have been hard to dispel

One pattern, he said, is that people are both interdependent and autonomous. They don’t have jobs, but skills that contribute to group welfare. There’s room for diverse interests, he said, “as long as you’re contributing in some kind of way, whether it’s being a shaman or being really good at finding animal tracks." You could be good at gathering materials to be traded or climbing trees to get honey. “There’s always a niche for somebody," he said.