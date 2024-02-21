Stop fretting about the Federal Reserve’s ‘soft landing’
SummaryJerome Powell has already reached the runway. GDP and job growth are solid, and inflation is down.
There is much talk these days about whether the Federal Reserve can pull off the vaunted “soft landing," reducing inflation to its 2% target without causing a recession. It isn’t easy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more