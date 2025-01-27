Opinion
Stop online misguidance: Hold social media influencers accountable
Rohit Kumar Singh 4 min read 27 Jan 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Misinformation is a menace that has begun to hurt legitimate brands and businesses. Platform owners and the government should work at creating a comprehensive framework for checks and balances.
The rise of social media has transformed communication and consumer behaviour. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube and X allow influencers and content creators to build large followings, offering personal recommendations and shaping consumer trends.
