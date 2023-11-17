Stop stubble burning: cooperative federalism and farm reforms can do the trick
Summary
- Policy intervention in agriculture by way of MSPs and subsidies has incentivized inappropriate crops and its impact on air toxicity has grown harsh. We need structural reforms in the farm sector but this will take a formal mechanism for the Centre and states to work jointly.
The day before Diwali, I was rushing to Delhi airport to catch my return flight to Ahmedabad. It was late afternoon. As I looked through the car window, I noticed a full moon on the horizon! In the Indian subcontinent, culture, agriculture and markets have been in harmony with nature. Festivals fall either on a full-moon day, asthami, or a new moon day. Diwali, signifying a celebration of the kharif harvest, is on a new moon day. So, how did I see a full moon? The fault lies not in our stars, but in ourselves! It was the Sun, ominously effaced by the stubble-smoke-fed pollution.