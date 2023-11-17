Stop stubble burning: cooperative federalism and farm reforms can do the trick

The problem arose because of unnatural intervention in agriculture by assuring farmers minimum support prices (MSP) for wheat and rice, apart from subsidies on fertilizers and pesticides. States like Punjab have also been giving its tillers free electricity. The benefits are mostly reaped by rich farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western UP who have fertile farms. It is no surprise that over the decades, pulses like chana and masur and oilseeds like mustard and sunflower got replaced with wheat and rice in these states. Farmers in north-western India have heavily been drawing groundwater to grow water-intensive rice in the kharif season. They are left with not much time between their rice harvest and the sowing of winter crops, within which they must rid their land of knee-high rice stubble. Many farmers use harvest combines, but paddy residue does not get removed by these. Moreover, the labour and machines required to remove this stubble in that short span are expensive. So, the most cost effective way is to burn it. The result: the environment gets heavily polluted.