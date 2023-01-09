Store data responsibly, not necessarily locally

There is a certain argument being voiced in the media about the need for data localisation, and thus opposing the government’s proposal to permit Indian citizens’ data to be stored in select jurisdictions abroad. While the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 might bear legitimate criticism with regard to the sweeping powers it gives the government to access personal data on a variety of grounds without any provision for either establishing the compulsions for such breach of privacy or holding the government to account for usage of the private data so gathered, the provision with regard to where personal data would be stored would appear to be quite adequate.