Iran’s strategy in its war with the US and Israel is clear: Impose an intolerable economic cost on US President Donald Trump, forcing him to abandon his ‘war of choice’ as American petrol prices surge. Is there any way the Islamic Republic’s blueprint for survival can fail? Yes, if its old regional nemesis, Saudi Arabia, can step in to cushion the global oil market.
Battle of pipelines: Hormuz is clamped but other routes exist for Gulf oil to flow—if Iran lets it
SummaryGlobal oil markets may stabilize if even a modest share of Gulf supply can avoid the clamped Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are activating bypass pipelines to reroute exports. But Iran’s gameplan is to worsen today’s oil shock.
