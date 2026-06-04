Escape the clutches of Hormuz: here’s how India should plot its path ahead to secure its economy

Hormuz. An overwhelmingly dominant gateway of fuel oil for India, although other—more distant—sources have been tapped after the West Asia war began. The absence of a coherent command on both warring sides makes progress towards restoration of safe tanker passage through the strait tangled and uncertain.
On one side are two countries which can fire missiles or make pronouncements without informing—let alone getting the approval of—the partner. On the other side is a country where the elimination of the Supreme Leader started the war, and led to a frayed command structure.
Tanker passage is mired by fitful eruptions of hostilities and fears of sea mines.
Hormuz has in the past had a similarly key role, as the monopoly point of despatch for horse exports, starting in the late 13th century.