If the Iran War has taught us nothing else, it’s that weaponizing shipping routes is now the military move du jour. That has rightly turned attention to the Taiwan Strait, but in this era of intense US-China rivalry, the Strait of Malacca is just as important.
Strait of Malacca: will it be the next flashpoint in a war over seaborne cargo passage after Hormuz?
SummaryThe Hormuz crisis shows how quickly chokepoints can be weaponized. With the Strait of Malacca exposed to tensions between the US and China, Asia must put up a unified front to keep this trade passage free of threats.
If the Iran War has taught us nothing else, it’s that weaponizing shipping routes is now the military move du jour. That has rightly turned attention to the Taiwan Strait, but in this era of intense US-China rivalry, the Strait of Malacca is just as important.
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