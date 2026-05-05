In the field of artificial intelligence (AI), should India create its own large language models (LLMs) that can work on a trillion-plus parameters?
Strategic autonomy: Why India should call off the LLM debate and develop its very own AI models
SummaryThe argument that developing large language models (LLMs) locally would waste Indian resources has weakened. Put to strategic use, AI could have implications for cyber and national security. Clearly, India must develop its own frontier AI models.
In the field of artificial intelligence (AI), should India create its own large language models (LLMs) that can work on a trillion-plus parameters?
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