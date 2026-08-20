Strategy muddle: how America's wishy-washy geopolitical stance could prove self-defeating

Somehow Trump got this peninsula, like the wider world, upside down: He deems Kim Jong Un, one of the planet’s worst dictators and gravest threats to world peace, “unthreatening and respectful.” Simultaneously, he calls the military drills, which his own military had planned as it does every year, “totally inappropriate and hostile.” Trump is clear about his motivation. He is sulking: He asked South Korea to help fight that war he started in the Gulf, and it had the temerity to say “No thanks!”