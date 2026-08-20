Strategy muddle: how America's wishy-washy geopolitical stance could prove self-defeating

Lacking a discernible strategy in geopolitics, US President Donald Trump has inadvertently reversed the direction in which US foreign and security policy was going for the past three presidential administrations, including his first. Two more veers took place this week in Asia.
One is the literal change in course of the USS George Washington, one of America’s 11 active aircraft carriers. It is now steaming away from East Asia towards West Asia, where it will replace another carrier, the Abraham Lincoln, which has been doing duty in Trump’s unwinnable war against Iran, and on which conditions have gotten so bad that some sailors have reportedly tried to jump overboard.