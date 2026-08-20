Strategy muddle: how America's wishy-washy geopolitical stance could prove self-defeating

Lacking a discernible strategy in geopolitics, US President Donald Trump has inadvertently reversed the direction in which US foreign and security policy was going for the past three presidential administrations, including his first. Two more veers took place this week in Asia.
Lacking a discernible strategy in geopolitics, US President Donald Trump has inadvertently reversed the direction in which US foreign and security policy was going for the past three presidential administrations, including his first. Two more veers took place this week in Asia.
One is the literal change in course of the USS George Washington, one of America’s 11 active aircraft carriers. It is now steaming away from East Asia towards West Asia, where it will replace another carrier, the Abraham Lincoln, which has been doing duty in Trump’s unwinnable war against Iran, and on which conditions have gotten so bad that some sailors have reportedly tried to jump overboard.
One is the literal change in course of the USS George Washington, one of America’s 11 active aircraft carriers. It is now steaming away from East Asia towards West Asia, where it will replace another carrier, the Abraham Lincoln, which has been doing duty in Trump’s unwinnable war against Iran, and on which conditions have gotten so bad that some sailors have reportedly tried to jump overboard.
Yet again, the US is shifting resources away from the Indo-Pacific towards West Asia, as it did when sending scarce ammunition westward. For now, the US will have no aircraft carrier in East Asia at all. So much for the shift from west to east envisioned (though never accomplished) by the administrations of Barack Obama, Trump 1.0, Joe Biden and even Trump 2.0 at its outset.
The second jaw-dropper is Trump’s abrupt decision to scale down military exercises with South Korea that were meant to hone the two allies’ joint defence in case of an attack by North Korea.
Somehow Trump got this peninsula, like the wider world, upside down: He deems Kim Jong Un, one of the planet’s worst dictators and gravest threats to world peace, “unthreatening and respectful.” Simultaneously, he calls the military drills, which his own military had planned as it does every year, “totally inappropriate and hostile.” Trump is clear about his motivation. He is sulking: He asked South Korea to help fight that war he started in the Gulf, and it had the temerity to say “No thanks!”
In that, and so many other ways, Trump’s epic folly in launching Epic Fury will now compromise every relationship, alliance and strategic objective that the US might have developed if foresight rather than petulance reigned in the White House.
By way of summary: Trump is weakening America’s ability to deter China from threatening Taiwan (a de facto if not de jure ally) and the Philippines (a treaty ally). He is also being conciliatory to Pyongyang, which has a mutual-defence treaty with Russia and sends troops to fight against Ukraine, and which (unlike Iran) not only has but is rapidly adding to a nuclear arsenal.
And he keeps snubbing America’s closest allies, in this case Seoul, with which the US has a mutual-defence treaty. Like Tokyo and several Nato partners, South Korea must now plan for the ‘worst-case scenario’—in which the US abandons its treaty obligations in the event of an attack—and contemplate building its own nuclear arsenal.
For good measure, Trump also keeps threatening to bomb other partners and friends, most recently Oman. And he is constantly waging economic war against almost all of them with his tariffs.
Confused? Spare a dollop of sympathy for those strategically-minded members of the administration who now have to contort themselves to explain whatever just dropped on the president’s Truth Social account.
One of these is Elbridge Colby. He is under secretary of defense (a policy thinker) in the Pentagon and spent years articulating the view that the US should shrink its military footprint in West Asia and Europe in order to gear up for the contest that will matter most during this century: the one between the US and China as they vie for dominance of the Pacific.
Colby used to be explicit—as are the administration’s National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy, which he helped draft—that this meant preparing America to be able to ‘deny’ (repel) Chinese aggression along the First Island Chain, which runs from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines to Borneo.
While talking to journalists these days, though, Colby is suddenly cagey about whether Taiwan is even part of that island chain. (Where could it have gone?) Swinging through Southeast Asia this month and facing questions everywhere about America’s waning commitments, he clung desperately to a new phrase, “flexible realism,” in which ‘flexible’ seems to mean whatever the boss posts next.
Even Republican strategists not in the current government increasingly acknowledge that this amounts to intellectual bankruptcy.
The US must “husband military resources to defend the first island chain while encouraging allies to do more in their own defense,” observes Richard Fontaine, a national-security veteran who advised the late senator John McCain: “Okay. But how do moves in Venezuela, Iran, and possibly Cuba fit into the picture?”
They don’t. In effect, Trump is surrendering to America’s most menacing adversaries. And he doesn’t seem to understand that’s what he is doing. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering US diplomacy, national security and geopolitics.