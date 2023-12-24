Opinion
Streaming platforms have tough choices in a world of fresh opportunities
Summary
- The OTT game is difficult to play. Innovative strategies must be deployed when revenues are hard to get and cost cuts can hit quality.
Even as the profitable linear TV and its appointment viewing business dies a slow death, streaming and binge viewing, while being a dream scenario for consumers, isn’t a profitable business for media companies yet.
