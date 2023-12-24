Streaming platforms have tough choices in a world of fresh opportunities

Companies seeking to emulate Netflix struggle with the economics of it: Content is costly, as also customer acquisition and retention of low-paying, high-churn customers. Now with many competitors in the mix, consumers are not paying for every service. Indians have figured how to alternate between services to get the best of all worlds. Since late 2022, with the first ‘fall in subscribers’ quarterly guidance, Wall Street has punished (perhaps irrationally) the entire streaming business. To add to their woes, in 2023, writers and then actors went on strike in the US. Many have deferred expansion plans, cut costs, revised strategies and sought consolidation. While it is the same storm, not all platforms are in the same boat. For some, it is just another business vertical. For others, it’s their only business. Some have deep pockets, others seek prestige, some have momentum, and many need revenue to drive growth. All this can make for curious content strategies. Now what happens to the billions who cannot afford a paid subscription service, the fabled bottom of the pyramid that is unable to buy content but still has an appetite for it? Does a market not exist there?