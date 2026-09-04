Good news for fans of music produced by actual musicians: Some important victories are being won in the war against artificial intelligence (AI) slop and trickery.
Streaming platforms are starting to police AI-generated music: real audiophiles should be pleased
SummaryWhile platforms like Spotify earlier avoided making rules around music generated using AI, many music streaming services are now recognizing that many listeners want to know if they’re being served AI-made tracks. Such listeners would be pleased.
Good news for fans of music produced by actual musicians: Some important victories are being won in the war against artificial intelligence (AI) slop and trickery.
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