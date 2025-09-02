Street dogs: A resource crunch must not place cruelty over coexistence
Too much of India’s debate on the treatment of stray dogs aired in public was ill-informed. The controversy should push us all to study our own role in human-animal conflicts. It’s a complex issue, not to be trifled with.
That young children and the vulnerable need to be protected from dog attacks and bites is irrefutable. That the population of street dogs in urban India has gone up significantly is undeniable. But, equally, the need to find a systemic management solution for cross species coexistence is unquestionable.