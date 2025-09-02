Street dogs: A resource crunch must not place cruelty over coexistence

However, it is also the media’s responsibility to cover the issue in a balanced, nuanced and defensible manner that recognizes potential inaccuracies and biases that can distort public perceptions and lead to unjust outcomes. Reports of street dog incidents by various news outlets in India are not just varied, they are often emotive and lacking in context, inviting the suspicion that a competition for eyeballs has led their frenzied coverage with little empathy for voiceless sentient beings.