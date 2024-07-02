Street vendors deserve the benefits of an open economy
Summary
- A street vendor in Delhi attracting an early FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita places a spotlight on informal commerce and what happens when free-market forces clash with civic rules. Needed: An equitable balance.
Criminal laws in India dating back more than a century have finally made way for the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), with this new penal code coming into force from 1 July. This switchover from pre-1947 provisions of law marks a significant moment in updating our legal framework.