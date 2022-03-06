Strengthen board oversight to check larger-than-life CEO debacles

Arguably, when these fat cheques were written—in most cases out of whack with performance metrics—the government could have stepped in. In all these firms, except Yes Bank, the government could have nudged the state-owned banks and insurance firms that collectively had sizeable holdings to either justify the CEO compensations or trim the pay packages. Ironically though, it does appear that no questions were asked how such compensation packages with stock options worth crores could be justified in private banks such as Axis and ICICI Bank when the RBI had reported that its and their assessments of their bad loans did not match.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}