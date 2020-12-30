Strengthen space reforms for this sector to attain lift-off

A lesson can be learnt from the mythological Greek architect Daedalus, who built wings of wax for his son Icarus, so he could fly. But Icarus flew too high, the sun melted his wings, and he fell into the sea. In India, the DoS must ensure that the delicately unfolding wings of the private sector do not send it flying too close to the sun—or too low near the sea. The current reforms only prevent the private sector from flying too low near the sea of technological stagnancy and from falling behind its peers in this second space age. They do not have enough precautionary measures to prevent India’s space Icarus from flying too high.