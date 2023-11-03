Stricter capital rules for US banks are a lazy way to keep them safe
Sensible banking-sector regulation depends on knowing when a tool loses its effectiveness and becomes counterproductive. More is not always better.
Partly in response to the banking failures of March 2023, US regulators now want to impose higher capital requirements on banks with over $100 billion in assets. But this is a puzzling choice, considering that some of the most egregious risk-taking recently has been found among smaller banks. Some of the proposed changes—such as a requirement that banks include unrealized gains and losses from certain securities in their capital ratios—are overdue. By and large, however, CEOs of large banks are not pleased. Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, for example, has blasted the proposal for stricter capital rules, warning that it could prompt lenders to pull back and thereby stymie economic growth. Before we dismiss such outbursts as self-serving ‘bankerspeak,’ we should ponder the role that bank capital serves, and whether regulators are moving in the right direction.