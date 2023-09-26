Stricter regulations for large unlisted firms? Bad idea
Summary
- The government is concerned with recent incidents of governance failures at some large unlisted entities
The government is planning to ask the Company Law Committee of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to examine the need for a stricter regulatory regime for large unlisted companies, including large-scale start-ups, Mint has reported. It is an extraordinary ask of the committee, consisting of business, legal, banking and markets experts, considering that it was set up in 2019 with the opposite mandate – of advising the government on legislative changes necessary to improve the ease of doing business.