The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) recommendation to set up an independent statutory Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India, a body that will act as a regulator and advisor for all AI-related sectors, is a welcome step. First, it acknowledges that AI’s impact is being felt not just in telecom, but across sectors like banking, financial services, healthcare, transportation, education and agriculture, to name a few, which calls for a ‘holistic’ regulatory approach. Second, Trai’s 141-page report underscores the connectedness of technologies like 5G and the internet of things (IoT) with AI, which explains why policies can no longer deal with these in silos. Third, Trai attributes its delay in offering advice—it took two years to submit its recommendations to the department of telecom—to the pace at which AI is evolving, which poses special challenges of regulation.

Ever since OpenAI publicly released its large language model-powered chatbot ChatGPT last November, developments in the generative AI space have both excited and unnerved people. Some AI experts including Elon Musk have called for a six-month moratorium on building such foundation models, while others have equated the risk of AI to that of nuclear war. Others like Yan LeCun and Andrew Ng insist that AI is far from becoming sentient, and that its benefits far outweigh perceived risks. AI, meanwhile, is already in our smartphones, cameras, driverless cars, low-cost satellites, chatbots and robots. It is even helping farmers by providing flood forecasts and warnings, among other things. But it has a dark side too. Think of AI-generated clones, deep-fakes, malware and other mischief. AI can plagiarize, pose security and privacy risks, exercise inherent gender and race biases, and take away a large number of routine jobs. But what we fear most is that AI may become sentient and subjugate us. While views vary, all experts and governments agree that AI must not get an unbridled run. It must be held in check by a regulatory framework under human control. Canada has drafted an Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, while the US has the AI Bill of Rights and State Initiatives. On 21 July, the US government secured voluntary commitments from seven major AI companies—Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI—to help ensure that AI development is safe, secure and transparent. China has a draft on ‘Administrative Measures for Generative AI Services’ open for public consultation, while Brazil and Japan have drafted rules too.

India is a founding member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, which includes most advanced countries. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill may soon be tabled in Parliament, even as the Digital India Act, which will replace the IT Act of 2000, is expected to regulate AI and high-risk intermediaries once it’s notified. We do not have AI-specific legislation in the works yet. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, has said the Centre’s approach towards AI regulation “is that we will regulate it through the prism of user harm." In his view, the current state of AI development is “very task-oriented" and “not sophisticated enough" to warrant any extreme move. This is a sensible way ahead. We must not strangle innovation prematurely by imposing over-tight rules, especially since an emerging technology like AI is being harnessed for immense good and holds much promise.