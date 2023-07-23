Strike the right balance for the regulation of AI2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Trai has recommended a statutory body for India even as moves are made elsewhere to keep AI risks under human control. We must ensure our regulatory efforts don’t stifle innovation
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) recommendation to set up an independent statutory Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India, a body that will act as a regulator and advisor for all AI-related sectors, is a welcome step. First, it acknowledges that AI’s impact is being felt not just in telecom, but across sectors like banking, financial services, healthcare, transportation, education and agriculture, to name a few, which calls for a ‘holistic’ regulatory approach. Second, Trai’s 141-page report underscores the connectedness of technologies like 5G and the internet of things (IoT) with AI, which explains why policies can no longer deal with these in silos. Third, Trai attributes its delay in offering advice—it took two years to submit its recommendations to the department of telecom—to the pace at which AI is evolving, which poses special challenges of regulation.