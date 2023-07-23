Strike the right balance for the regulation of AI

Ever since OpenAI publicly released its large language model-powered chatbot ChatGPT last November, developments in the generative AI space have both excited and unnerved people. Some AI experts including Elon Musk have called for a six-month moratorium on building such foundation models, while others have equated the risk of AI to that of nuclear war. Others like Yan LeCun and Andrew Ng insist that AI is far from becoming sentient, and that its benefits far outweigh perceived risks. AI, meanwhile, is already in our smartphones, cameras, driverless cars, low-cost satellites, chatbots and robots. It is even helping farmers by providing flood forecasts and warnings, among other things. But it has a dark side too. Think of AI-generated clones, deep-fakes, malware and other mischief. AI can plagiarize, pose security and privacy risks, exercise inherent gender and race biases, and take away a large number of routine jobs. But what we fear most is that AI may become sentient and subjugate us. While views vary, all experts and governments agree that AI must not get an unbridled run. It must be held in check by a regulatory framework under human control. Canada has drafted an Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, while the US has the AI Bill of Rights and State Initiatives. On 21 July, the US government secured voluntary commitments from seven major AI companies—Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI—to help ensure that AI development is safe, secure and transparent. China has a draft on ‘Administrative Measures for Generative AI Services’ open for public consultation, while Brazil and Japan have drafted rules too.