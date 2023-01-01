Striking a balance between economics and human well-being

There is folly on the left, too. If the right cannot see the flaws in markets, the left can be equally blind to the flaws in government that prevent it from acting reliably to fix the flaws in markets. Government, it is imagined, is a representative body, elected by fully informed citizens, whose job is to correct markets’ flaws, be it the tendency to monopoly, the exploitation of workers, or excesses of income inequality. In practice, however, the US government does not operate this way; like other governments, it often makes things worse, and can be beholden not to all of its citizens, but to the beneficiaries of the system.