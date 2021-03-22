Stroke is the third-leading cause of deaths in India and is the sixth-leading cause of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs). The incidence of stroke has doubled in the past five decades, and roughly 87% are ischemic strokes (where a clot disrupts blood supply to a part of the brain) and 13% are hemorrhagic strokes (where an artery ruptures to cause bleeding in the brain). With around 17 lakh new stroke cases occurring in India annually, the projected economic loss attributable to stroke is estimated to be ₹2.34 trillion per annum. That’s over three times the total allocation for the healthcare sector for 2020-21. Yet, stroke seemingly doesn’t seem to find the attention it needs from the government even as its prevalence has increased by over 50% from 1990 to 2019 in India, according to the recently released data in the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019.

The number of stroke cases has been on the rise not just in India, but across the globe, especially in the developing countries. It is the second-leading cause of death and fourth-leading cause of disability worldwide, causing functional impairments, with 20% of survivors requiring institutional care even after 3 months and 15-30% being permanently disabled. Other than the economic loss and disabilities, the high incidence and prevalence of stroke has a massive impact on societal wellbeing as well.

According to conventional treatment protocols, patients need to be treated within 4.5 hours from the time of onset. A delay in seeking the right treatment can lead to instances of lifelong disability and may even be fatal in some cases. One of the bigger challenges that exist in India is the accessibility, affordability and availability of the optimal, timely care needed for patients who suffer a stroke due to the enormous geographic, economic and social challenges across the length and breadth of the Indian subcontinent. A prompt affirmative action from policymakers is imperative to meet these challenges.

Given the resource constraints in terms of infrastructure, transport, awareness besides other limitations, in a country like India, the odds of getting a stroke-affected patient to a certified facility within the 4.5-hour time frame are low. In fact, studies estimate that the average time taken by a patient to reach a hospital in urban areas is 7.6 hours and in rural areas, it is 34 hours. The delay in treatment increases the chances of permanent disability or even death of the patient. Advanced therapies such as Mechanical Thrombectomy can play a crucial role in such cases because they have now shown to be effective in some patients for up to 24 hours post-symptom onset. However, the question remains, when will the government take cognisance of the available technology and extend support to make it accessible and affordable for all?

Presently, the most frequently used treatment available is Intravenous Tissue Plasminogen Activator (IV-tPA) injection which may be helpful if the patient is able to get to the nearest hospital within 4.5 hours. Mechanical Thrombectomy on the other hand can be effective up to 24 hours after symptom onset and in combination with IV-tPA has shown to be up to 60% efficacy in the long-term (measured in terms of functional independence at 90 days).

The treatment for stroke is not only cost-intensive but also increases the burden on the families and caregivers of the patient. Patients experience long-term impairments in physical, psychological and cognitive function as they rely mainly on their caregivers for practical, emotional and financial support. This adds to the financial burden, which, as per studies, takes away roughly 30% of the caregiver’s income thereafter.

While Mechanical Thrombectomy can become a boon for stroke patients, paucity of trained healthcare professionals and the lack of awareness about Mechanical Thrombectomy across the spectrum of stakeholders is one of the major reasons for this technique not finding the due priority in stroke treatment. Government-aided policies and programs, including public-private partnerships, may be needed to effectively manage stroke, rehabilitate patients and alleviate the associated concerns of the patients and their caregivers.

There is a need for a comprehensive integrated approach to address this clear and present public health crisis. We need robust policies to ensure that both health as well as financial burden from any long-term disease is adequately addressed in future reforms and improve strategies and set up an effective stroke management frameworks and treatment protocols.

These are the author’s personal views.

M.V. Padma Srivastava is the head of the department for neurology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

