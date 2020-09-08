Structural interventions could avert a banking crisis

There is rising concern that the Achilles’ heel of India’s financial system is the government’s “fiscal dominance", which is said to have compromised the functioning of financial institutions. There is plenty of room to strengthen the country’s institutional framework so as to strike a good balance between the roles played by the government and private sector in wealth creation. However, the evidence is weak that “fiscal dominance", especially involving investments in infrastructure and human capital, is the main cause of banking fragility. The experience with India’s investments projects such as the Golden Quadrilateral highway contradicts that perception. Improved transport infrastructure has enabled bank branches to spread more widely from urban to rural areas, and from mega cities to medium size cities, thus granting many more entrepreneurs access to bank loans. There is a strong role for an efficient and well-targeted fiscal policy to promote infrastructure investments that will encourage entrepreneurship, and for banks to provide more credit to new enterprises. The two goals are complementary.