Struggling educational businesses should get strategic4 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:37 PM IST
They need to practise what strategy classes preach and look at unfamiliar options such as M&As
Over 550 professional colleges, or nearly a tenth of India’s total, are estimated to have pulled down shutters in the last five years on account of non-viability. A black-swan event like the covid pandemic is not the only culprit. The higher education sector has problems of declining student enrolment (barring medical colleges) and financial challenges that require radical changes in the way it functions. A financial stress test will probably confirm that more colleges face closure.