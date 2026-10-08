The securities transaction tax (STT) was born in July 2004 as one half of a bargain. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed equity was axed, while tax on short-term gains was cut to 10%, but a new STT was levied in lieu of that relief. Every exchange trade would bear this tiny levy, collected at source and thus almost impossible to evade.
STT: What began in lieu of capital gains tax relief survives on flimsy grounds—time to axe it?
SummaryThe tax was a tracker rather than a revenue source. But not only has capital gains tax come right back since then, STT has turned into a coffer filler and market intervention tool. That’s not what it was meant to be. Why not get rid of it?
The securities transaction tax (STT) was born in July 2004 as one half of a bargain. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed equity was axed, while tax on short-term gains was cut to 10%, but a new STT was levied in lieu of that relief. Every exchange trade would bear this tiny levy, collected at source and thus almost impossible to evade.
About the Author
Srinath has three decades of experience across business leadership, governance and strategic advisory. Over the years, he has worked across the full arc of professional life—from starting out as a young executive to leading teams and organisations, and now advising corporate boards and promoters, coaching business leaders and serving in board-level roles.<br><br>He advises boards on transformation agendas, including succession planning, leadership transitions, business scale-up and navigating disruptive change. He also works closely with business families on succession, governance and long-term growth.<br><br>He is recognised for his thought leadership at the intersection of emerging technology, public policy and consumer behaviour, especially on questions that shape the future of institutions, markets and society. He also brings deep expertise in leadership, generational transitions and the skillsets required to navigate shifts in management, ownership and organisational culture.<br><br>Srinath is a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation and is also associated in the industry as visiting faculty with programmes on governance, regulation and leadership.<br><br>A prolific writer and media commentator, he is a regular columnist in Indian media and the author of several books, including “Family and Dhanda” (a bestseller widely regarded as India’s first book on succession planning in family-managed businesses), “Life’s 101 Greatest Secrets”, “Time for Bharat”, “Newsprint to Heartprint” and “Reimagining ESG”.<br><br>Outside work, he devotes time to pro bono social impact initiatives and remains deeply interested in questions of responsible, inclusive and regenerative leadership.
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