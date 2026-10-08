STT: What began in lieu of capital gains tax relief survives on flimsy grounds—time to axe it?

The securities transaction tax (STT) was born in July 2004 as one half of a bargain. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed equity was axed, while tax on short-term gains was cut to 10%, but a new STT was levied in lieu of that relief. Every exchange trade would bear this tiny levy, collected at source and thus almost impossible to evade.
The securities transaction tax (STT) was born in July 2004 as one half of a bargain. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed equity was axed, while tax on short-term gains was cut to 10%, but a new STT was levied in lieu of that relief. Every exchange trade would bear this tiny levy, collected at source and thus almost impossible to evade.
Capital gains tax was litigation-prone, contested between business income and investment gain. A transaction tax settled the matter at the moment of trade. The levy was never meant to be a revenue source; it was a receipt for the tax-relief it arrived with. Broker pushback within weeks produced differentiated rates that survive today; they are highest on delivery and lowest on derivatives.
Two decades on, the exemption has disappeared but the receipt remains. In 2018, LTCG tax returned at 10% above a threshold. In July 2024, it rose to 12.5%, while the short-term gains tax went up to 20%. STT did not fall in step. It was raised on derivatives in 2023, then in 2024, and again in the 2026-27 budget, with futures at 0.05% of traded value and options at 0.15% of premium.
The 2026 investor therefore pays capital-gains tax alongside the transaction tax originally introduced in exchange for tax relief.
In 2004, taxing gains on securities was a problem. But today, exchanges, brokers, depositories and tax systems leave an electronic trail and capital gains can be reported and reconciled across institutions. A tax designed to overcome the data limitations of 2004 should not become permanent merely because it is easy and sizeable to collect.
In 2023-24, the NSE Nifty rose about 28% and STT collections grew 35%. In 2024-25, the Nifty went up 5.3% while STT jumped 58%to ₹53,296 crore. In 2025-26, the Nifty fell 5% and the Sensex 7%, yet STT still rose 8% to ₹57,522 crore. This year, with derivatives volumes under pressure from tighter contract size and collateral rules, collections to mid-September are up 53%.
The STT increasingly measures how many times the same rupee changes hands in a session. A treasury that celebrates higher collections risks making an old error in fiscal reasoning—reading higher tax collections as evidence of economic growth when it is not.
A larger question looms as Indian households embrace financial markets. When STT was introduced, the country had fewer than 10 million demat accounts. Today, there are about 230 million, most opened in the last six years.
A levy designed when equity was a boutique pursuit now falls on the mass saver who was drawn into markets through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and inclusion drives. Less than a fifth trade actively, so the burden is concentrated. The question is whether India is drawing households into investing or trading.
A Securities and Exchange Board of India’s study sharpens the concern. Individual traders lost ₹91,685 crore in equity derivatives in 2025-26, while their STT bill rose 35% to ₹6,645 crore. STT accounted for 27% of their transaction costs, up from 13% in 2021-22. Options accounted for 92% of aggregate individual losses. The study also found that 4.3 million individual derivatives traders, around 35%, had no underlying equity portfolio at the end of 2025-26, while 78% had equity portfolios below ₹1 lakh.
India has spent years encouraging household financialization through demat accounts, mutual funds, etc. If participation shifts towards leveraged or frequent derivatives activity, its quality deserves attention alongside its scale.
There is a policy contradiction here. Sebi spent 2025 and 2026 curbing speculative derivatives volumes as a matter of investor protection, while the exchequer budgeted ₹73,700 crore from STT in 2026-27 and raised rates. This budget speech described the hikes as a “reasonable course correction” in the futures and derivatives segment while linking it to additional revenue. So one arm of the state treats the fever while the other is billing it.
The case for revisiting STT rests on three failures. Its reason vanished in 2018 when the capital-gains tax-off was withdrawn. Its original purpose was defeated when it became a behavioural tool for derivatives intervention, apart from a coffer-filler. Its conflicted nature is exposed when the budget counts on revenue from trading activity that the regulator is trying to reduce.
The question is whether a tax, in this case the STT, whose reason, logic and original bargain have disappeared should survive simply because the receipt remains attractive.
The authors are, respectively, a corporate advisor and author of ‘Family and Dhanda’; and a Supreme Court advocate and former IRS officer.