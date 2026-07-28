Student expectations of the Nikelani panel are high but education needs far more than exam reforms

The government has responded positively, albeit after some hand-wringing, to this summer’s student protests and underscored its sensitivity to youth aspirations and anxieties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a new committee under Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the technological and credibility gaps in India’s centralized examination system is a signal that the authorities have heeded a key demand of students worried about their careers and future.
Nilekani and his talented team have a challenge on their hands and it will require their combined wisdom to install, ab initio, an effective new system to replace the existing leaky one. A major focus area will be remedial action at the National Testing Agency, which was entirely reliant on private contractors.