A students stir of 1990 may hold lessons for those who hit the streets to protest exam paper leaks

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) calls off its month-long agitation in Delhi following the education minister’s resignation, a familiar narrative loop comes to a close. Yet, watching the youth demonstrations over examination paper leaks and institutional opacity over the past weeks, one is left with a sense of déjà vu.
As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) calls off its month-long agitation in Delhi following the education minister’s resignation, a familiar narrative loop comes to a close. Yet, watching the youth demonstrations over examination paper leaks and institutional opacity over the past weeks, one is left with a sense of déjà vu.
In the late summer of 1990, as a university student in my early 20s, I watched the streets of the capital ignite during the anti-Mandal Commission protests. What began as scattered discussions in university corridors and ‘U-Specials’—buses that transported students to North Campus from various parts of Delhi—quickly spiralled into an unprecedented political storm. Thirty- six years later, the underlying mechanics remain unchanged: a ruling class that underestimates the intensity of youth anxiety, a student body pushed to the brink by systemic bottlenecking and a public debate that risks losing sight of the core policy imperative.
In the late summer of 1990, as a university student in my early 20s, I watched the streets of the capital ignite during the anti-Mandal Commission protests. What began as scattered discussions in university corridors and ‘U-Specials’—buses that transported students to North Campus from various parts of Delhi—quickly spiralled into an unprecedented political storm. Thirty- six years later, the underlying mechanics remain unchanged: a ruling class that underestimates the intensity of youth anxiety, a student body pushed to the brink by systemic bottlenecking and a public debate that risks losing sight of the core policy imperative.
When the V.P. Singh government in 1990 announced the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, its political calculation was to consolidate a vast electoral coalition. The administration treated student pushback as a localized, middle-class grievance that would burn itself out. That was a profound misreading. For urban and semi-urban youth in pre-liberalization India, state employment and public university seats were the only structural ladder for socioeconomic mobility, not just career options. When the government effectively reduced open-competition seats, it was perceived as an existential threat to their future.
The escalation was rapid and tragic. Universities across North India shut as campus governance collapsed and street blockades paralysed the capital. Deprived of formal, structured channels to negotiate with the state, student outrage turned inward, culminating in a tragic self-immolation. As the state relied on police force rather than dialogue, political parties stepped into the vacuum, turning a student movement into a weapon for broader political destabilization, ultimately contributing to the collapse of the administration.
More than three decades on, many events seem to have repeated. The core trigger of the recent agitation was a breakdown of institutional trust. A dismissal of these protests as opposition manipulation would have repeated the error made by politicians in 1990 by mistaking a symptom for the cause and treating a systemic audit of that trust as a routine law-and-order challenge.
While statecraft must learn humility, history also offers a stern warning to such movements themselves as the dust settles on the streets. During the 1990 agitational peak, the overwhelming raw emotion and subsequent political co-option often eclipsed constructive dialogue. Maximalist stances, intense street confrontation and partisan opportunism fragmented the conversation. In the end, deep structural questions of higher-education capacity, job creation and fair selection criteria got drowned out by political posturing.
That is the precise trap facing today’s youth in their post-protest phase. These protestors must remember that anger is a potent catalyst for bringing issues to the national agenda, but it is a poor framework for policy design. Securing high-profile resignations and street concessions makes for high-visibility headlines, but a political exit does not in itself fix the structural issues of why leaks arose in the first place. True, other redressal moves have been made by the government in response to protests. However, a movement that treats political heads as victory may find its momentum dissipate without achieving permanent institutional reform.
Equally, the state must remember that managing protests through high-level resignations and announcements of action in specific areas like testing go only so far. For sustainable governance, student grievances must be taken as an urgent call for an audit of state capacity.
If there is a lesson to be drawn from 1990 that’s relevant today, it is that neither side can afford to let the core issue end with political theatre. India’s demographic dividend relies on the integrity of its educational and competitive ecosystems. When millions of aspirants spend years preparing for exams only to face procedural lapses, it speaks of institutional more than political failure.
The state must move beyond superficial milestones and commit itself instead to hard fiscal priorities. This means allocating a significantly higher proportion of GDP to public education, while establishing independent oversight bodies for national examinations and structured, permanent consultation channels with youth representatives. Student leadership ought to transition from street mobilization to policy engagement, holding the administration accountable for legal frameworks, security protocols and capacity expansion rather than celebrating short-term political victories.
Thirty-six years ago, we learnt that youth frustration, once ignited, could reshape the political arena. With the CJP-led protests called off, we must keep watch to see if this episode yields lasting institutional reform or will be remembered as yet another cycle of missed opportunities.
These are the author’s personal views.