Studying the effects of AI is harder when people don’t reveal their usage of it: can AI labs help?

The AI revolution is not being televised; it may be too disjointed for that. The message that this technology could put us all out of work, or at worst kill us all, is hard to dismiss as paranoia. But it is not stopping people from asking for dating advice either. That may tell us more about AI’s future impact on society than another survey on how many minutes it saves on digital coding tasks. What people are unwilling to admit matters more than what the AI industry is willing to measure. ©Bloomberg