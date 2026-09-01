Do you have any artificial intelligence (AI) secrets? Maybe the better question is: Would it concern you if your most intimate chatbot queries were shared with your family, colleagues or bosses?
Studying the effects of AI is harder when people don’t reveal their usage of it: can AI labs help?
SummaryPeople lie about using artificial intelligence (AI), according to new research. The closet use of this technology makes it harder to research. Secretive AI businesses should help researchers work out what’s really going on.
Do you have any artificial intelligence (AI) secrets? Maybe the better question is: Would it concern you if your most intimate chatbot queries were shared with your family, colleagues or bosses?
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